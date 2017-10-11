New bus service to bring Kerry cancer patients to Limerick expected to start next year

It’s hoped a new free bus service to transfer cancer patients from Kerry to Limerick will be up and running next year.

That’s according to service manager with the Kerry Cancer Support Group, Breda Dyland.

The group has been running a free service to Cork hospitals five days a week for several years.

The service isn’t government funded, but depends on fundraising and corporate sponsorship.

The Kerry Cancer Support Group is developing a new route to Limerick to serve cancer patients from the north of the county, and Breda Dyland says they hope to have it in place next year.