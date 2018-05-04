New building for Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí moves a step closer

A new building for a Kerry secondary school has moved a step closer.

Kerry Education and Training Board has received approval from the Department of Education to progress the new school building for Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí to the next stage.

The new school will include over twenty general purpose classrooms, specialist rooms, science labs, library, dining area and staff room.

There will also be a full-size PE hall for the 600 students.

It’s hoped the project, which has now moved to stage two, will be completed by September 2020.