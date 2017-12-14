New 55 Bed Direct Provision Centre for Killarney – December 14th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Cathaoirleach of Killarney, Fianna Fáil councillor, Niall Kelleher, says it’s concerning that the local community and Kerry County Council were not consulted about these plans. Jennifer DeWan of Nasc, the Irish Immigrant Support Centre, also spoke to Jerry.

