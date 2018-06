Fishing nets, dinghies, fishing rods and fish were among the seizures made by Inland Fisheries Ireland in Kerry last year.

The seizures are outlined in the Fisheries Protection Review 2017 Key Statistics.

Inland Fisheries Ireland made seizures across the county at locations including the River Feale, Derrymore, Laune Estuary, Waterville, Keel, and the Inny River.





Nationally, 264 nets totalling over 14,000 metres, 184 fish, 114 rods were seized in freshwater, estuaries and at sea.