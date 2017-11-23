Nemo Rangers Injury Free While An Ghaeltacht Are Minus One For Munster Finals

Nemo Rangers are injury free for Sunday’s AIB Munster Senior Club Championship Final with Dr. Crokes.

They report a clean bill of health with both Luke Connolly and Jack Horgan have recovered from recent knocks.

The sides meet at 2pm in Pairc Ui Rinn with the game Live on Radio Kerry thanks to MD O’ Shea’s, Park Road, Killarney.

An Ghaeltacht will be minus Cathal O Fiannachta for Sunday’s AIB Munster Intermediate Club Final with Limerick side St Senan’s.

He is their only injury concern at present.

Sunday’s game throws in at 2pm in The Austin Stack Park.