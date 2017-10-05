Funeral will take place in Coventry.
Nellie McCann nee Quirke, Coventry, England and formerly of Derrymore West
Michael Crowley, Meentogues, Headford, Killarney
reposing at Murphy's Funeral home, Barraduff on Friday from 6 to 7.30pm. Requiem mass in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore on Saturday at 10 O...
Diesel Drivers and the Budget: The Green Party’s View – October 5th, 2017
The Green Party believes the cost of diesel and petrol should be equalised in next week’s budget. However, the Irish Petrol Retailers’ Association does...
Tender issued for Macroom Bypass
A major step in the development of the Macroom Bypass has been signalled as the contract for the N22 road development scheme has gone...
American Bird Rarely Seen in Ireland Spotted Here – October 5th, 2017
Birder Ed Carty joined Jerry from near Slea Head from where the American red-eyed vireo has been seen – only the fifth ever recorded...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Martin O'Neill's given the strongest indication yet that he will stay on as Repbulic of Ireland manager beyond next year's World Cup. He says...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAA Dublin chairman Sean Shanley says they hope to have a new senior hurling manager in place by this weekend. A vote to choose between...
Ballyduff Chairman Says Hurling Should Be The Winner In Sunday’s Final
Ballyduff chairman Liam Ross says hurling should be the winner in Sunday's Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Hurling championship final. Ballyduff are looking to win title...