Nekkue Ktbcg (née Griffin), Ballyseedy Cottages, Tralee & formerly of Ballymaquin.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Sunday from 5pm – 8pm. Funeral arriving at St.John’s Church on Monday at 1.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Church, Tralee, on Monday at 2pm. Private Cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry c/o of The Gleasure Funeral Home.