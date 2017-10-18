Neilie ‘Con’ Riordan, Tullamore, Listowel

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Thursday from 5 to 7pm. Requiem mass in St. Theresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only. Donation to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

