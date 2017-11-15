Nearly half of septic tanks inspected in Kerry are non-compliant with regulations

Nearly half of septic tanks inspected in Kerry are non-compliant with EPA regulations.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 68 inspections were carried out in 2016 as part of the National Inspection Plan for Domestic Wastewater Treatment Systems.

Of these, 31 septic tanks were found to be in breach of EPA standards.

31 inspections carried out in the county were deemed non-compliant, representing a failure rate of 46%; this is in line with the national average.

The EPA found septic tank failures were mainly due to poor maintenance, desludging issues, leaking effluent and unlicensed discharges.

Of the failed cases, 15 were found in ‘High Risk’ areas, while 12 were in ‘Areas of Special Interest’.

50% of the those found non-compliant in 2016 have since remedied the issues, while extensions have been granted to 10 cases.

The EPA are advising homeowners to take steps to protect themselves, including having the septic tank emptied on a regular basis and using a permitted contractor for works.