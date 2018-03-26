Nearly 23,000 Kerry people will see increase in pension this week

Nearly 23,000 Kerry people will see an increase in their pension this week.

From today, the State Pension will be increased by €5 per week for those on maximum weekly rates, with proportionate increases for those on reduced rates.

Junior Minister for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, says pensioners make a significant contribution to our society.

He says these supports are part of a raft of measures to create a brighter future for those who need it most in our communities here in Kerry.

Minister Griffin adds there will also be a €5 increase in the maximum rate of all weekly payments for lone parents, jobseekers, carers, people with disabilities, widows, and people on employment programmes.