Nearly 17,000 people visited Skellig Michael this year.

The UNESCO World Heritage site featured in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 as Ahch-To, the home of the reclusive Luke Skywalker.

The island, which will feature in the upcoming The Last Jedi, saw an increase of over 2,000 visitors on 2016’s numbers, according to the Irish Independent.

The OPW is currently reviewing the length of the tourist season on the island, following the increased demand in recent years.