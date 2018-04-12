Nearly 100 deer culled in Killarney National Park so far this year

There has been a 115% increase in the number of deer culled in Killarney National Park.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service says 97 deer have been culled in the park this year, an increase of 52 on the period January-March 2017.

The NPWS says where deer numbers are increasing, culls need to be carried out to ensure populations do not have negative ecological consequences.

The most recent cull on Innisfallen Island took place two weeks ago, when 27 deer were culled; this follows on from the culling of 70 deer earlier this year throughout the park.

The NPWS adds there are approximately 20 deer left on Innisfallen Island.

In total, 97 deer have been culled this year so far in Killarney National Park, up from 45 in 2017, 35 in 2016 and 43 in 2015.