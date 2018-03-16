Native River Wins The Cheltenham Gold Cup

HORSE RACING

Native River’s won the Cheltenham Gold Cup after battling it out in a thrilling finish with favourite Might Bite.

Jockey Richard Johnson guided the Colin Tizzard trained horse home after the two had been neck-and-neck for much of the race.

33-to-1 shot Anibale Fly was third.

Dave Keena Reports…………..

‘Flarclas’ has won the opening race on the final day.

Kerry’s Jack Kennedy rode the 9 to 1 shot to victory ahead of the Willie Mullins trained ‘Mr Adjudicator’

‘Sayo’ was third.

Bridget Andrews rode ‘Moyahad’ to success in the Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle.

The Albert Bartlett Hurdle has gone to 33/1 shot Kilbricken Storm for Colin Tizzard.

Paul Nicholls’ earned his first win of the week as ‘Pacha Du Polder’ made it back to back wins in the St. James’s Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase at 4.10.