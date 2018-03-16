Nationwide roadshow for female entrepreneurs coming to Killarney

A nationwide roadshow for female entrepreneurs is set to come to Killarney next month.

Enterprise Ireland and Network Ireland’s Lead and Succeed Fuelling Ambition Roadshow will be in the Great Southern Hotel on April 26th.

It aims to encourage, support and drive the ambition of female entrepreneurs nationally by showcasing thriving Irish business women and entrepreneurs.

Speaking on In Business, Rachael James of Enterprise Ireland said there’ll be a leadership masterclass and pitch competition at the event, and she’s urging women to attend.

Full details and booking information are available at www.enterprise-ireland.com/fuellingambition