Our Nation’s Children who are Homeless – August 28th , 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

There’ve  been more than 200 thousand views of a video which shows a nine-year-old boy, David, who has cerebral palsy and who’s been living accommodation for two years. David has to use a walker and wheelchair. The video shows the child trying to climb up steps to his accommodation with great difficulty, using his walker.

