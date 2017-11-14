National STEM accolades for Killorglin students

Two young Kerry scientists have been honoured at national level for their innovations.

Jack Nagle and Timothy McGrath, third and fourth year students at Killorglin Community College, have both been awarded Excellence in STEM awards at SciFest 2017 for their inventions.

The final, held in the Marino Conference Centre in Dublin, was also attended by Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton.

Jack Nagle designed a tractor safety lock that uses a power circuit to automatically engage the handbrake when it senses that the tractor is empty.

His motivation for this project came after his grandfather died following a tractor accident where the handbrake was not engaged.

Timothy McGrath designed a special pair of glasses for the blind that use ultrasonic sensors to identify object in their path. The glasses also give a reading of how far away the obstacle is.

Speaking on the TALKABOUT programme today, Deputy Principal of Killorglin Community College Donal O’Reilly says the school has always been geared towards science and innovation.

Dónal also revealed another first for Kerry, as Timothy is set to join the National Digital Youth Council of Ireland.

