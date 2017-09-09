National League Basketball Returns To Killarney

National League Basketball will make a long awaited welcome return to Killarney after an absence of nearly a decade and St Pauls Killarney playing under the ‘Scotts Lakers’ banner will open their campaign with a home game against Dublin Lions on Saturday September 16th at 7.30 in Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

Brendan Griffin, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, launched the new national league campaign for Scotts Lakers in Scotts Hotel, Killarney on Friday night.

Other speakers at the event were Mayor of Kerry John Sheahan, Mayor of Killarney Niall Kelleher, Deputy Michael Healy Rae TD, Scotts Hotel Managing Director Maurice O’Donoghue, St. Paul’s Club Chairman Padraig Weldon, national league committee chairman Aidan Quirke and St. Paul’s Basketball Club founding member Tom Looney

Scotts Lakers have recruited 6’7″ power forward Antuan Bootle, formerly of Sam Houston State University Texas. He is joined by Irish-American Justin Tuason and Bulgarian point guard Mihail Kapitanov.

Serbian native Vojkan Bencic is the new head coach of Scotts Lakers and comes to Killarney with a wealth of basketball experience as a player and coach. He enjoyed a very successful playing career before establishing himself as a top class and well respected coach in several countries including Serbia, Croatia, Tunisia ,Bulgaria, Russia, Poland, Slovenia and Hungary. Vojkan’s presence in Killarney will also be a huge boost to all the St. Paul’s club coaches and underage players.

Local players include Andrew Fitzgerald and Mark Greene while team captain is Philip O’Connor