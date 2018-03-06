National GAA Award For Kerry Club

The Austin Stacks club has won a Mac Namee Award for its ‘Stacks 100’ project.

They were successful in the category “Best New Digital Initiative”, which acknowledges the efforts made to find new ways to deliver GAA digital content.

At the beginning of 2017, Austin Stacks Hurling & Football Club’s Executive was faced with the enormous task of how best to celebrate the Club’s centenary year 1917-2017. A club website simply called ‘Stacks 100’ (www.stacks100.ie) was commissioned to Rory Kirby and club members were encouraged to submit their old photographs, audio clips and video footage including clips of some of the clubs past achievements, interviews with former players etc. The 100 year club history was brought right up to date with interviews from current club executive members and video footage from some of the 2017 events including the club’s entry in the St. Patrick’s Day parade & family fun day.

Stacks will receive their award on Thursday March 29th in Croke Park.

This is the 2nd Mac Namee award for the club, having previously won ‘Best Club Project’ in 2014.