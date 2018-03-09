A Central Bank review of credit unions found that in 30% of cases, a credit union staff member or director had won a prize in their organisation’s draws.
Tralee Credit Union says it has been operating a members’ car draw for ten years; all of which have been independently audited. Suzanne Ennis of Tralee Credit Union says no staff or directors are allowed to enter.
National Credit Union Controversy – March 9th, 2018
