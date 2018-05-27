National Community Games Finals Day 2 Reports

Nelius Collins reports
Ras Tailteann Concludes For Kerry Riders
Luuc Bugter has won the 2018 Ras Tailteann ahead of Cyrille Thiery by just a single second. Overall Kerry Placings: Richard Maes 38th Cormac Daly 47th Eugene Moriarty...
Kerry Lose To Cobh In SSE Airtricity U15 League
Cobh Ramblers have beaten Kerry in the SSE Airtricity U15 League. A single goal settled the tie.
Kerry Downed By Dublin In Ladies All-Ireland U14 Football Semi
Kerry are out of the Ladies All-Ireland U14 Football Championship. They lost 3-11 to 3-5 to Dublin in the last four. Imelda Roche reports Kerry manager...
Call from the Dáil – May 25th, 2018
Parliamentary correspondent with The Irish Times, Michael O’Regan, joins Jerry to discuss the week that was in Irish politics. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/call24.mp3
Turning the Tables on the Hoaxers – May 25th, 2018
Susan from Killorglin is sick to death of hoax callers trying to gain access to her computer. She decided it was time to call...
Legal Proceedings Start over Missed Cancer Warnings – May 25th, 2018
Cian O’Carroll is the solicitor for Emma Mhic Mhathúna and two other women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy. He also represents Vicky Phelan who...