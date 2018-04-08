National Championship For Kerry Boxer

Kerry’s Christopher Mongans has won the 54Kg Boy 2 Division at the National Championships in Dublin.

The Tralee fighter beat his opponent Eoin O Donnell 5-0.

Meanwhile, following on from his silver medal in the final of the Boy 3 Donacha Sayers will return to the Stadium this Friday for the start of the Junior Cadets Championships.

The winners in these Championships will represent Ireland at the EUBC Schoolboys and Schoolgirls European Boxing Champions in Albina Bulgaria from May 21-May 30.

Also, there was disappointment for Cashen Vale’s Kevin Cronin, who was to compete in the Heavyweight Senior class of the International Golden Gloves Box-cup in Manchester as the event was cancelled.

Official Statement – UK Golden Gloves Box Cup

It is with deep regret and disappointment that the 2nd day of the event has been cancelled. The intention of the UK Golden Gloves Box Cup was to provide young boxers with a platform to compete in an exciting and sustainable tournament. Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control and in the interests of the safety of the participants, officials and staff, the collaborative decision of all stakeholders to cut short and cancel day two, regrettably had to be taken.