Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin are home to Portlaoise Panthers at 5.45 today in the Men’s National League.

Eamonn Foley previews http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Eamon-KCYMS.mp3

Meanwhile, Scotts Lakers Killarney are away to Ballincollig from 4.



St.Mary’s today host Brunell of Cork in the Women’s U20 National Cup.

Tip-off in Castleisland is at 7.00.