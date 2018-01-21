National Basketball Cup Finals Weekend Preview

Basketball’s National Cup finals next weekend will see a healthy Kerry contingent chasing All-Ireland honours.
The President’s Cup decider is to take place at 4 on Saturday January 27th, with Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin going up against Ballincollig.
Killorglin Chairman Niall Murphy and Killorglin player Declan Wall
Ballincollig coach Kieran O’Sullivan
At midday on Sunday the 28th the NICC Women’s National Cup Final sees St Mary’s Castleisland face Killester.
Mary’s coach Liam Culloty and captain Aoife Nolan
Killester have two Kerry ladies on their panel; Laura Hoffman and Meabh Barry
Aine McKenna of Duagh will captain Ambassador UCC Glanmire on Sunday 28th from 5.30 in the Women’s National Cup final against DCU Mercy
Earlier that day in the Senior Women’s Cup final the James Fleming coached Fr Mathews go up against Meteors