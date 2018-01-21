National Basketball Cup Finals Weekend Preview

By
-

Basketball’s National Cup finals next weekend will see a healthy Kerry contingent chasing All-Ireland honours.

The President’s Cup decider is to take place at 4 on Saturday January 27th, with Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin going up against Ballincollig.

Killorglin Chairman Niall Murphy and Killorglin player Declan Wall

Ballincollig coach Kieran O’Sullivan
tradehouse-central-ballincollig-basketball-national-league-team

At midday on Sunday the 28th the NICC Women’s National Cup Final sees St Mary’s Castleisland face Killester. st-marys-2018-nicc-final

Mary’s coach Liam Culloty and captain Aoife Nolan

Killester have two Kerry ladies on their panel; Laura Hoffman and Meabh Barry
killester-nicc-2018-final

Aine McKenna of Duagh will captain Ambassador UCC Glanmire on Sunday 28th from 5.30 in the Women’s National Cup final against DCU Mercy
glanmire-basketball

Earlier that day in the Senior Women’s Cup final the James Fleming coached Fr Mathews go up against Meteors

