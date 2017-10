National Award For Listowel Racecourse

Listowel has received the Racecourse Merit Award at “The Owners Awards”, hosted by the Association of Irish Racehorse Owners and The Irish Field newspaper.

Listowel were one of the 15 award winners on the night.

WNNERS:

Racecourse Merit Award: LISTOWEL RACECOURSE

Racecourse Merit Award: PUNCHESTOWN RACECOURSE

Services to Racing Award: CATHY O’FARRELL (Gowran Park Racecourse)

Services to Racing Award: GILLIAN CAREY (Fairyhouse Racecourse)

Value Purchase at Goffs Award: ZHANG YUESHENG (Whitefountainfairy)

Value Purchase at Tattersalls Ireland: LUKE McMAHON (Cilaos Emery)

Claimed Horse Award: DANIEL LYNCH (Not A Bad Oul Day)

Syndicate/Racing Club Award: SUPREME HORSE RACING (Airlie Beach)

Racing Dream Award: HERE FOR THE CRAIC PARTNERSHIP (Heartbreak City)

Leading Flat Owner Award: MICHAEL TABOR, SUE MAGNIER & DERRICK SMITH

Leading National Hunt Owner Award: GIGGINSTOWN HOUSE STUD

Flat Owner-Breeder Award: JIM BOLGER & JOHN CORCORAN (Verbal Dexterity)

National Hunt Owner-Breeder Award: BILLY COOPER (Our Duke)

Champion Flat Horse Award: DERRICK SMITH, SUE MAGNIER & MICHAEL TABOR (Highland Reel)

Champion National Hunt Horse Award: ANN & ALAN POTTS PARTNERSHIP (Sizing John)