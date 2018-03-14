Nancy O Leary nee Lane, Dooneen, Kilcummin, Killarney and late of Coolroe, Ballyhar

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday from 5 to 7pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Friday morning at 10.30am for 11 O Clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Old Kilcummin Cemetery, Kilcummin, Killarney.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR