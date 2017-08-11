Nancy Garvey nee Linnane, Gáirlinn, Knockgreany, Coolgreany, Gorey, Co. Wexford and formerly of Ballydonoghue, Lisselton

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at her residence in Gorey on Saturday from 3 to 7.30pm. Funeral mass in St. David’s Church, Johnstown, Arklow, Co. Wicklow on Sunday at 12 Noon. Burial in Ballyfad Cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

