On ‘In Conversation’ this week, joining Joe McGill is two men who fought on different sides of the first Gulf war who now live in Kerry and have become good friends. Namir Karim met his Listowel wife in Iraq and now lives in Tralee and Danny Finucane from Tarbert was in the American army
Former Kerry Minister describes late Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave as principled
Flags at Leinster House and Government Buildings are flying at half-mast in honour of former Taoiseach, Liam Cosgrave. Mr Cosgrave died last night at the...
Kerry rural ambassador says re-imagining necessary as ‘we can no longer pretend everything can...
Rural Ireland can no longer 'pretend everything can stay open' and communitites need to challenge themselves in re-imagining a different kind of future. That's according...
Tralee farmers win national milk award
A farming family from Kerry have been rewarded for their on-farm hygiene at a national awards ceremony. John, Niall and Carol Mason from Ballyseedy, Tralee...
Namir Karim & Danny Finucane – October 4th, 2017
That’s Jazz – October 4th, 2017
This week's That's Jazz includes the voices of Dinah Washington and Stella Bass, anniversaries for Count Basie and Stan Getz, new music from Jane...
Night 1 – Four Corners – Paul Geaney’s Bar
Night one of Four Corners, featuring Foxtales, Bernie Pháid, Sorcha & Let the hare sit