Namir Karim & Danny Finucane – October 4th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

On ‘In Conversation’ this week, joining Joe McGill is two men who fought on different sides of the first Gulf war who now live in Kerry and have become good friends. Namir Karim met his Listowel wife in Iraq and now lives in Tralee and Danny Finucane from Tarbert was in the American army

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR