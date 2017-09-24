Na Gaeil Are County Football League Champions

Na Gaeil have won Division 3 of the County Senior Football League.

They claimed the title with a 3-17 to 1-9 victory over Ballymac.

Na Gael opened the scoring in this match in seconds with a point from Seamie O’Neill, followed quickly when a free was awarded to the away side and Darragh Carmody put the ball over the

net in a composed style. Ballymac responded with captain Paudi Mac giving the home side their mark in the game by powering through the Na Gael defence and scoring the first point for his team. But the visitors forward line won the ball minutes later by punishing Ballymac with another point from Darragh Carmondy. Ballymac’s Thomas O’Connor, with absolute determination, found his way past the Na Gael keeper to land the ball at the back of net, a goal well celebrated and well deserved. Na Gael however fought back and proved that they earned their place in Division 2 next season with talented players like Jack Barry, scoring his first point of the match, This was followed with their number 14 Jamie Lawham scoring 2 points and their first goal, keeping their team ahead in the first half. Ballymac fought to obtain a lead and keeper Paudi Laide protected his team by pulling off what can only be described as an outstanding save and stopped the away team from extending their lead once more. The half score was Ballymac 1-04 to Na Gaels 1-09.

The second half was always going to be a tense affair with both teams coming in with everything to play for. But it was Na Gael that began the battle with Jack Barry and Seamie O’Neill

scoring 2 points in succession. Ballymac’s Eoin O’Malley tried hard to close the score, making a great attempt at a goal but the Na Gael keeper was in the right place to stop him from netting the ball. Ballymac’s Aiden Breen did manage to bring his team closer to Na Gaels score by not once but twice putting the ball over the net. But it wasn’t enough for the home side as Na Gael found a new energy and by making some changes in the team pulled two futher goals out of the bag one by Jack Barry and the second from Diarmuid Herlihy which left the home side behind but not defeated in spirit as they fought hard to obtain the win. The Na Gael side pushed forward and scored a further 6 points to secure their lead. With both teams putting on what can only be described as a skillful and eye warming game it was the visitors that were the successful team and we congratulate them in their victory. Ballymac proved that they have earned their place in Division 2 next season and we look forward to the talent they will bring to the field next season.