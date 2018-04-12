N86 works on track for July completion

It’s hoped roadworks on the main Dingle – Tralee road will be completed by July.

Significant road fill works at Baile na Saor are nearing completion.

The completion of this section will mark the substantial completion of all earthworks at that location.

On line works – on the construction of the road – are continuing at Camp and Lispole under traffic management.

According to a spokesperson from Kerry County Council, road surface construction is progressing well.

It’s expected the project will be substantially complete by July 2018.