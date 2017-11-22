N86 Tralee Dingle road has reopened following last night’s fatal crash

The main N86 Tralee Dingle road has now reopened following last night’s fatal crash.

A 39-year-old cyclist died following the incident at Tonevane at 8.15pm.

Two cars were also involved and the drivers were hospitalised.

Tralee gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were in the townland of Tonevane between 8.10 and 8.30 last night to contact them at Tralee Garda Station 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1 800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Meanwhile Gardaí are urging motorists to drive with care following heavy overnight rainfall.

There’s extensive flooding on roads across Kerry, particularly in the north of the county.