N86 roadworks at Lispole and Camp on track for 2018 completion

It’s hoped the extensive road works, currently underway on the Dingle Tralee N86 route at Lispole will be substantially completed by June of next year.

That’s according to a spokesperson for Kerry County Council who also outlined that pavement road surface construction will begin in Camp early in the new year.

Construction work on the N86 Lispole to Baile na Saor Lower and Ballygarret to Camp has been ongoing throughout the year.

At Lispole, the three main structures at Baile na Saor have now been constructed and are substantially complete.

Earthworks and drainage at this location are ongoing and will continue into the early part of 2018.

Pavement construction has commenced and will also continue into 2018.

All works are scheduled to be substantially complete by next June.

At Camp, the earthworks and drainage works are substantially complete and it is expected that pavement (road surface) construction will begin in early 2018.