The N22 Killarney Cork road has reopened after roadworks were completed on schedule.

Resurfacing works began Monday at the Minish railway crossing, Rusheen Beag, and on the dip near the Kerry Way.

The road was completely closed to traffic with major diversions in place, however it reopened at 4 o’clock.

Iarnróid Éireann says all train services are now running as normal; the works had resulted in bus transfers.