N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road closed for several hours following serious crash

It’s believed at least two people have been injured, one seriously, following a crash on the main N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road.

The collision involving two cars and a lorry happened near the Captain’s Table after 1 o’clock.

Gardaí say the main N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road will be closed for several hours, possibly up until 8 o’clock this evening; emergency services remain at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, and are urged to use the old Abbeyfeale or Castleisland routes or the Listowel road if going to Tralee.