Mystery surrounds seal found on North Kerry road four miles from sea

Yup, that's Sealie in the wheelie bin! Not telling us how it made its way on to the road! This and other photos sent to us by Jeremiah Clifford.

A group of quick-thinking Kerry men came to the aid of a seal this morning who found was around 4 miles from the sea.

John Clifford was making his way to work when he made the unusual discovery at Killahan, Abbeydorney.

The seal, which was around three feet long and in good health, was on the side of the road.

John along with his brother Jeremiah and friend Thomas Riordan, who he had called for help, managed to get the animal into a wheelie bin before returning it to the sea.

John explained what happened to Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today:

This is what John Clifford found on the road this morning. Thing is Killahan, Abbeydorney where John came across the seal is 3 to 4 miles from the sea.
John with the help of his brother Jeremiah managed to cajole the seal into a wheelie bin. They were also helped by their friend, Thomas Riordan.
The men transported the seal in the wheelie bin to the ocean.
Sealie was reunited with Mother Ocean!
