Mystery surrounds seal found on North Kerry road four miles from sea

A group of quick-thinking Kerry men came to the aid of a seal this morning who found was around 4 miles from the sea.

John Clifford was making his way to work when he made the unusual discovery at Killahan, Abbeydorney.

The seal, which was around three feet long and in good health, was on the side of the road.

John along with his brother Jeremiah and friend Thomas Riordan, who he had called for help, managed to get the animal into a wheelie bin before returning it to the sea.

John explained what happened to Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today: