The lucky person who purchased a winning Euromillions lottery ticket in Ballybunion has not made themselves known, just yet.

Two players in Ireland won €500,000 on last night’s draw, with one ticket purchased in Bunyan’s shop in Ballybunion.

Store owner Angela Bunyan said she and her husband were notified late last night of the win, however, she’s received no hint yet as to who the lucky winner is.