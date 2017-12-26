Myra O Connor, late of New Street, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday from 4.30 to 6pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 10.30am. Burial afterward in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR