Myra O Connor, late of New Street, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday from 4.30 to 6pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 10.30am. Burial afterward in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Seán O’ Sullivan (Mór), Cannuig Upper, Mastergeehy, Caherciveen
Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville tomorrow Wednesday from 7pm to 9pm and Thursday from 5:30pm to 7:30pm - followed by removal to Our...
Bridie Broderick née Barrett, 47 Feale Drive, Listowel and late of Gale Cross, Listowel
Reposing at Lyon's funeral Home, Derry Listowel on Wednesday from 3pm to 4:15pm. Removal at 4:15pm to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem Mass will...
Jeremiah (Jer) Church, Leedale, Caherslee, Tralee
Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am in Our Lady & St. Brendan's Church, Tralee. Private Cremation will follow. Donation in lieu...
Kerry Senior Hurling Manager Fintan O’Connor Looks Forward To 2018 Campaign
Kerry Senior hurling manager Fintan O'Connor spoke to Joe O'Mahony about the Kingdom's exploits in 2017.
St Mary’s Castleisland Basketball Blitz Underway
Liz Galway reports from the annual Castleisland Basketball Blitz. Part 1: Part 2:
Best Of Local Athletics Taking Place In Farranfore Today
Tom O'Donoghue reports from Farranfore, where the St Stephen's Day Road Race is taking place.