Myles Gibbons, Racecourse Lawn Tralee, Ballinskelligs & formerly of Accony, Co.Mayo.

Reposing at The Gleasure Home tomorrow (Monday) from 3pm-5.30pm, followed by removal @ 5.30pm to St. Michael of the Archangel Church, Ballinskelligs, arriving there @ 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kinard Cemetery, Ballinskelligs Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland c/o Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.