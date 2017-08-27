Myles Gibbons, Racecourse Lawn Tralee, Ballinskelligs & formerly of Accony, Co.Mayo.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at The Gleasure Home tomorrow (Monday) from 3pm-5.30pm, followed by removal @ 5.30pm to St. Michael of the Archangel Church, Ballinskelligs, arriving there @ 8pm.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Kinard Cemetery, Ballinskelligs  Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland c/o Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

