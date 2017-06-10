David Kelly from the Irish Independent joined Gary O Sullivan to discuss Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign to date and their chances of topping the group
Statue Of Kerry Legend to Be Unveiled
On June 17th, Sneem GAA , via it’s ‘John Egan Memorial Committee’ will host the unveiling of a bronze memorial to one of the...
New Ground For The New Season
Colm Conway of Killorglin Rugby Club joined Gary O Sullivan to talk about the clubs new ground and facilities ahead of the new season....
Must Win Clash For Ireland
Kerry Mountain Rescue Team Saved My Life – June 9th, 2017
James Cahill was rescued last year after a fall on Bothar na Gíge, while descending from Carrauntoohil. He’s organising a walk this Saturday to...
HSE Denies Bed Reduction at Community Hospital – June 9th, 2017
The HSE says there’s been no reduction in the number of beds at St Columbanus in Killarney. Cllr Brendan Cronin says that’s not the...
Theresa May’s Mess Up – June 9th, 2017
Sheila Burke is a Conservative party activist and Joy Coughlan stood for Labour in the local elections in Britain. They discuss why the UK...