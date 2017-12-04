Why We Must Never Forget – December 4th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Recent years have witnessed the rise in the far right. Their message of hate, discrimination and persecution is the same as that peddled by Nazis and Fascists in the 1930s. Tomi Reichental survived the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. He is in Listowel tonight and tomorrow where there are special screenings of a documentary about him.

