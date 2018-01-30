Musical instrument fund launched in Kerry

Musicians, bands and community groups are being urged to attend an information session on a new fund.

The Music Capital Scheme is supported by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and managed by the Music Network.

It’ll provide money for both professional musicians and non-professional performing groups to buy musical instruments.

An information session on the scheme will be held in Tralee Library next Thursday (February 1st) at 5pm.

Anyone interested is asked to reserve a place by contacting the Kerry County Council’s Arts Office.

Programme Manager at Music Network, Deirdre Moynihan is encouraging people to attend the event.