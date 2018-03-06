Murdered Fermanagh family had lived in West Kerry

The family who died in a Fermanagh fire are believed to have lived in the Camp area for a time.

A blaze broke out at a remote house on Molly Road in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, on 27 February.

A 27 year old man has been charged with their murders.

The deceased were named locally as Crystal Gossett, her son, Edward, 16, her daughter, Diane, 19, and Diane’s own infant daughter.

The name of the young child, is not yet known.

The family were originally from Doncaster in the UK and its beleved moved to the Camp area some time ago before moving to Cavan and then Fermanagh.

27 Daniel Allen, of Molly Road, Enniskillen, was before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court and charged with the murder of the four.

During his brief court appearance, Mr Allen was also charged with arson.

Radio Kerry understands Mr Allen may have been with the family during their time in Kerry which it’s understood could have been over a year ago.

A defence lawyer told the court he would not be making a bail application.

Mr Allen was remanded in custody to appear back before the court via video link in three weeks’ time.