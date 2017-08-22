Munster’s European Champions Cup Fixtures Revealed

Ulster will be the first Irish province into action in this season’s European Champions Cup.

They welcome Wasps to Kingspan Stadium for their opening Pool 1 encounter on Friday October 13th.

The following day sees Leinster begin their Pool 3 campaign with the visit of Montpellier to the RDS where there’ll be a 1pm start.

And on the Sunday at 1, Munster travel to Castres.

Munster then welcome Racing to Thomond the following Saturday before back-to-back games with Leicester in December.

In round 2, Leinster travel to Glasgow and then face Exeter home and away in December.

Ulster travel to La Rochelle in round 2, before back-to-back meetings with Harlequins.