Munster Technological University move step closer to enrolling students

The Institute of Technology Tralee and the Cork Institute of Technology have moved a step closer towards a proposed merger.

The institutes hope to amalgamate under the umbrella of the Munster Technological University.

The Technological University Bill progressed to a second sitting of the Education Committee recently, and further announcements with respect to legislation are expected before Christmas.

It’s been confirmed September 2019 is the earliest possible date the MTU plans to register its first students.