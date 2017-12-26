Jay Galvin reviews the PRO 14 clash between Munster and Leinster, which saw the southern province lose out on a scoreline of 34-24.
Munster Rugby Round Up
Kerry Senior Hurling Manager Fintan O’Connor Looks Forward To 2018 Campaign
Kerry Senior hurling manager Fintan O'Connor spoke to Joe O'Mahony about the Kingdom's exploits in 2017.
St Mary’s Castleisland Basketball Blitz Underway
Liz Galway reports from the annual Castleisland Basketball Blitz. Part 1: Part 2: Part 3:
The Beauty Spot: Top Ten Skincare Tips
Mary O'Donnell of 'The Beauty Spot' joins Deirdre on the show to give skincare advice to listeners and also, her top ten skincare tips
Between the covers
Librarian Mairead Costelloe spoke to Deirdre on the show today about book recommendations for Christmas. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Books2.mp3
Are we still putting the wrong stuff in our recycling bins?
We're still putting the wrong things into the recycling bin, according to Oonagh O'Connor who is Environmental Awareness Officer with Kerry County Council. She...