Munster Make One Change For Pro 14 Game With Glasgow Warriors

Munster have made just one change to their team for tomorrow’s Pro 14 game against the Glasgow Warriors in Scotland.

Rory Scannell will make his first start of the new season at inside centre.

Jaco Taute drops to the bench.

Dave Kilcoyne is also named among the substitutes, having recovered from a knee injury.

Munster: Andrew Conway, Darren Sweetnam, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; Tyler Bleyendaal – capt., Duncan Williams; Liam O’Connor, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Sean O’Connor, Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Robin Copeland, James Hart, Jaco Taute, Simon Zebo.

Captain Isa Nacewa is back in the Leinster team as one of 8 changes for tomorrow’s Pro 14 match against the Cheetahs in South Africa.

Cian Healy, James Tracey and Michael Bent come into a completely changed front row.

Josh van der Flier will earn his 50th Provincial cap at open side flanker.

Iain Henderson is set to make his first Ulster appearance since the Lions tour tomorrow.

He has been named on the bench for the game against the Dragons in Belfast.