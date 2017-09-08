Munster Junior Cup Soccer Draw Is Made

Munster Junior Cup 2017/2018

1st Round

1. Tralee Dynamos v Tralee Celtic .

2. Mitchels Avenue v Listowel Celtic Fc .

3. Strand Road v Dingle Bay Rovers .

4. Killarney Athletic v Fenit Samphires .

5. Mastergeeha v Killarney Celtic .

2nd Round

A. 1 v 4 .

B. Classic Fc v 3 .

C. CG Killarney v 2 .

D. 5 v Castleisland Afc .

3rd Round

1. D v B .

2. A v C .

1st Round games to be played on or before 14th / 15th October 2017 .

2nd Round games to be played on or before 18th / 19th November 2017 .

3rd Round games to be played on or before 9th / 10th December 2017 .

4th Round games (open draw Last 32) to be played on or before 20th / 21st January 2018 .

MUNSTER YOUTH CUP 2017-18

1st Round

Listowel Celtic v St Brendans Park .

2nd Round

A. Killarney Celtic v Tralee Dynamos

B. Listowel Celtic or St Brendans Park v Castleisland .

3rd Round

A v B .

1st Round games to be played on or before 30th Sept / 01st October 2017 .

2nd Round games to be played on or before 04th / 05th November 2017 .

3rd Round games to be played on or before 9th / 10th December 2017 .

4th Round games (open draw Last 16) to be played on or before 13th / 14th January 2018 .