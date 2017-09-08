Munster Junior Cup Soccer Draw Is Made

Munster Junior Cup 2017/2018
1st Round
1. Tralee Dynamos v Tralee Celtic .
2. Mitchels Avenue v Listowel Celtic Fc .
3. Strand Road v Dingle Bay Rovers .
4. Killarney Athletic v Fenit Samphires .
5. Mastergeeha v Killarney Celtic .
2nd Round
A. 1 v 4 .
B. Classic Fc v 3 .
C. CG Killarney v 2 .
D. 5 v Castleisland Afc .
3rd Round
1. D v B .
2. A v C .
1st Round games to be played on or before 14th / 15th October 2017 .
2nd Round games to be played on or before 18th / 19th November 2017 .
3rd Round games to be played on or before 9th / 10th December 2017 .
4th Round games (open draw Last 32) to be played on or before 20th / 21st January 2018 .
MUNSTER YOUTH CUP 2017-18
1st Round
Listowel Celtic v St Brendans Park .
2nd Round
A. Killarney Celtic v Tralee Dynamos
B. Listowel Celtic or St Brendans Park v Castleisland .
3rd Round
A v B .
1st Round games to be played on or before 30th Sept / 01st October 2017 .
2nd Round games to be played on or before 04th / 05th November 2017 .
3rd Round games to be played on or before 9th / 10th December 2017 .
4th Round games (open draw Last 16) to be played on or before 13th / 14th January 2018 .