Munster Handed Second Straight Defeat By Ulster

Ulster handed Munster their second defeat in as many games.
Following a tough loss to Leinster, Johann Van Grann’s side started well with a 17 to nil lead in the first half but poor discipline saw Munster being reduced to 13 men after a red and yellow card were shown to 2 different players.
This lead to a 4 try comeback from Ulster to take the game 24 – 17.
Meanwhile,
Leinster are just two points behind Conference B leaders the Scarlets after a hard earned win at home to Connacht.
Connacht were frustrated in their attempts to get a late try which would have given them a first win in Dublin since 2002.
Leinster were able to hold them off for a close fought 21-18 win.
The interprovincial derbies continue at the weekend when Leinster host Ulster and Munster welcome Connacht to Thomond Park.