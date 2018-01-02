Munster Handed Second Straight Defeat By Ulster

Ulster handed Munster their second defeat in as many games.

Following a tough loss to Leinster, Johann Van Grann’s side started well with a 17 to nil lead in the first half but poor discipline saw Munster being reduced to 13 men after a red and yellow card were shown to 2 different players.

This lead to a 4 try comeback from Ulster to take the game 24 – 17.

Meanwhile,

Leinster are just two points behind Conference B leaders the Scarlets after a hard earned win at home to Connacht.

Connacht were frustrated in their attempts to get a late try which would have given them a first win in Dublin since 2002.

Leinster were able to hold them off for a close fought 21-18 win.

The interprovincial derbies continue at the weekend when Leinster host Ulster and Munster welcome Connacht to Thomond Park.