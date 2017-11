Finuge St.Senans have missed out on Ladies Munster Junior Club Football Championship glory.

The Final in Mallow saw them go down to Cork’s Aghada.

The full time score in the Munster Junior Club Championship Final was Aghada (Cork) 3-4 Finuge St. Senan’s (Kerry) 0-5.

Johnny Horgan is manager of Finuge/St Senans