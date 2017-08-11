Munster Finals Of AIG Barton Shield AIG Junior And Senior Cups

Tralee Golf Club will host the Munster finals of AIG Barton Shield and AIG Senior & Junior Cups this weekend with three Munster pennants on offer.

It’s ten years since Tralee have hosted the finals and the Arnold Palmer designed links will provide a spectacular setting.

Two competitions are down for decision on Saturday. Cork will be hoping to retain their Munster title in the AIG Barton Shield, but they’ll have to get past hosts Tralee in the semi-final.

Waterford Castle face Castletroy in the other semi-final.

Ballybunion carry local hopes in the AIG Senior Cup, the West Munster winners will face Dungarvan who were the winners in the East Munster section. Limerick came through in North Munster and they will face Mallow who won through from South Munster.

On Sunday the AIG Junior Cup takes place and Ballybunion are back in action, that will be their fourth appearance at Munster finals this year. They face Ballykisteen while Ennis take on Bantry Bay in the other semi-final.

In total, 172 matches have been played in 20 separate venues across the province to reach the Munster final stages. All 12 teams will be hoping to advance to the AIG Cups and Shields national finals which take place in Carton House in September.

AIG Cups & Shields Finals, Tralee Golf Club 12th & 13th August 2017

Sat 12 August

AIG Barton Shield

A 8.00am Waterford Castle –v- Castletroy

B 8.20am Tralee –v- Cork

A –v- B 40 minutes after last match

Sat 12 August

AIG Senior Cup

A 8.45am Dungarvan –v- Ballybunion

B 9.25am Limerick –v- Mallow

A –v- B 40 minutes after last match

Sun 13 August

AIG Junior Cup

A 8.00am Ballybunion –v- Ballykisteen

B 8.40am Ennis –v- Bantry Bay