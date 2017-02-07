Munster Director Of Rugby Says He’s Not In Running For South Africa Job

Munster Director Rassie Erasmus says he’s not in the running for the coach’s job in South Africa.

Erasmus has been linked to the position however he says he’s not “in the mix”.

Since arriving at Thomond Park Erasmus has helped Munster to a home Champions cup quarter final and to the top of the Guinness Pro 12.



Tadhg Furlong is a doubt for Irelands meeting with Italy in Rome this Saturday.

The Prop sat out training yesterday with a shoulder injury.

Furlong picked up the injury during Saturdays defeat to Scotland in Murrayfield.